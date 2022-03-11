Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X8 (2022) vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor X8 (2022) vs Honor 20

Хуавей Хонор X8
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8 (2022) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 674 and 381 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 35.4 ms
Contrast - 875:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X8 (2022) and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 128063
GPU - 133914
Memory - 76543
UX - 93616
Total score - 431744
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 47%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2478
PCMark 3.0 score - 8595
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic 4.0
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:57 hr
Watching video - 10:19 hr
Gaming - 04:08 hr
Standby - 88 hr
General battery life
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 May 2019
Release date March 2022 June 2019
SAR (head) - 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X8 (2022). But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20.

