Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8 (2022) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 385 and 305 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|20:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.1%
|89.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|98.2%
|Response time
|-
|28.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1163:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X8 (2022) +26%
385
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X8 (2022) +29%
1585
1233
|CPU
|-
|65559
|GPU
|-
|40467
|Memory
|-
|46049
|UX
|-
|57345
|Total score
|-
|211220
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|382
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6030
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Magic UI 4.2
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2021
|Release date
|March 2022
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X8 (2022). But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Lite.
