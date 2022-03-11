Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X8 (2022) vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor X8 (2022) vs Honor 50 Lite

Хуавей Хонор X8
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8 (2022) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 385 and 305 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X8 (2022)
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1163:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X8 (2022) and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1100 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 65559
GPU - 40467
Memory - 46049
UX - 57345
Total score - 211220
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 382
PCMark 3.0 score - 6030
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic UI 4.2
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time - 0:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 October 2021
Release date March 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X8 (2022). But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Lite.

