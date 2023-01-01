Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X8 (2022) vs Honor 50 SE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8 (2022) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 SE
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 268K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • 88% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 687 and 366 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 22 ms -
Contrast 622:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X8 (2022) and Huawei Honor 50 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 1114 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X8 (2022)
1475
Honor 50 SE +40%
2070
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor X8 (2022)
268457
Honor 50 SE +76%
472514
CPU 80229 -
GPU 50294 -
Memory 67968 -
UX 71303 -
Total score 268457 472514
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor X8 (2022)
445
Honor 50 SE +351%
2009
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 12 FPS
Graphics score 445 2009
PCMark 3.0 score 7583 8642
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 30.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 June 2021
Release date March 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 SE is definitely a better buy.

