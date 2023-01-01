Huawei Honor X8 (2022) vs Honor 50 SE VS Huawei Honor X8 (2022) Huawei Honor 50 SE Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8 (2022) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022) The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 SE 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 268K)

76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 268K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB 88% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 687 and 366 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Huawei Honor X8 (2022) Price Huawei Honor 50 SE Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.5:9 PPI 391 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 89.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 22 ms - Contrast 622:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X8 (2022) 468 nits Honor 50 SE n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Honor X8 (2022) 89.1% Honor 50 SE 89.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic UI 4.2 OS size 30.2 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No - Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Honor X8 (2022) 91 dB Honor 50 SE n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 June 2021 Release date March 2022 June 2021 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 SE is definitely a better buy.