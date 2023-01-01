Huawei Honor X8 (2022) vs Honor 70 VS Huawei Honor X8 (2022) Huawei Honor 70 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8 (2022) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 268K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 20:9 PPI 391 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.9% 99.6% PWM Not detected 61 Hz Response time 22 ms 2 ms Contrast 622:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X8 (2022) 468 nits Honor 70 +61% 753 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor X8 (2022) 89.1% Honor 70 +2% 90.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic UI 6.1 OS size 30.2 GB 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:02 hr Watching video - 14:45 hr Gaming - 04:54 hr Standby - 100 hr General battery life Honor X8 (2022) n/a Honor 70 32:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 122° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor X8 (2022) n/a Honor 70 115 Video quality Honor X8 (2022) n/a Honor 70 129 Generic camera score Honor X8 (2022) n/a Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Speakers test Max. loudness Honor X8 (2022) +13% 91 dB Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 May 2022 Release date March 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 70 is definitely a better buy.