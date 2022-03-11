Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8 (2022) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.