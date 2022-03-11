Huawei Honor X8 (2022) vs Honor 9S
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8 (2022) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
- Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
- Has a 1.25 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Thinner bezels – 15.3% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 33 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
45
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|18:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.1%
|73.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X8 (2022) +121%
382
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X8 (2022) +72%
1561
907
|CPU
|-
|39175
|GPU
|-
|12845
|Memory
|-
|26349
|UX
|-
|23821
|Total score
|-
|101204
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|Magic UI 4.2
|Magic UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|1:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2022
|May 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X8 (2022) is definitely a better buy.
