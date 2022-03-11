Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X8 (2022) vs Honor 9S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8 (2022) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • Has a 1.25 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 15.3% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 33 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X8 (2022)
vs
Honor 9S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 18:9
PPI 391 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 73.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor X8 (2022) +21%
89.1%
Honor 9S
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X8 (2022) and Huawei Honor 9S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1100 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X8 (2022) +121%
382
Honor 9S
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X8 (2022) +72%
1561
Honor 9S
907
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 39175
GPU - 12845
Memory - 26349
UX - 23821
Total score - 101204
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2022 April 2020
Release date March 2022 May 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X8 (2022) is definitely a better buy.

