Huawei Honor X8 (2022) vs Honor X7a VS Huawei Honor X8 (2022) Huawei Honor X7a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8 (2022) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022) 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 123K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.75 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 20:9 PPI 391 ppi 260 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 85.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 97.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 22 ms - Contrast 622:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X8 (2022) 469 nits Honor X7a n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Honor X8 (2022) +4% 89.1% Honor X7a 85.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic UI 6.1 OS size 30.2 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 80 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Honor X8 (2022) 91 dB Honor X7a n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2022 January 2023 Release date March 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X8 (2022). But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X7a.