Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8 (2022) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 123K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (391 vs 260 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 371 and 183 points
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X8 (2022)
vs
Honor X7a

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.75 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 260 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 85.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 22 ms -
Contrast 622:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor X8 (2022)
469 nits
Honor X7a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor X8 (2022) +4%
89.1%
Honor X7a
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X8 (2022) and Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1114 MHz 650 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X8 (2022) +103%
371
Honor X7a
183
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X8 (2022) +57%
1493
Honor X7a
951
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor X8 (2022) +118%
270696
Honor X7a
123892
CPU 80229 -
GPU 50294 -
Memory 67968 -
UX 71303 -
Total score 270696 123892
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 445 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7583 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 30.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2022 January 2023
Release date March 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X8 (2022). But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X7a.

