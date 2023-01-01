Huawei Honor X8 (2022) vs Honor X7a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8 (2022) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (270K versus 123K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 50% higher pixel density (391 vs 260 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 371 and 183 points
- Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.75 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|20:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|260 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.1%
|85.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|97.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|22 ms
|-
|Contrast
|622:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|167.5 mm (6.59 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|177 g (6.24 oz)
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Helio G37
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|650 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X8 (2022) +103%
371
183
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X8 (2022) +57%
1493
951
|CPU
|80229
|-
|GPU
|50294
|-
|Memory
|67968
|-
|UX
|71303
|-
|Total score
|270696
|123892
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|445
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7583
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|-
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Magic UI 4.2
|Magic UI 6.1
|OS size
|30.2 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (80% in 80 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|2:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|January 2023
|Release date
|March 2022
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X8 (2022). But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X7a.
