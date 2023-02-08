Honor X8a vs 70 Lite VS Honor X8a Honor 70 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Honor X8a (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 8, 2023, against the Honor 70 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Honor X8a 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 270 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 20:9 PPI 391 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83%

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.66 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.13 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 8.68 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Honor X8a +8% 89.6% 70 Lite 83%

Performance Tests of Honor X8a and Honor 70 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 1000 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Honor X8a 373 70 Lite +39% 519 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Honor X8a 1313 70 Lite +27% 1671 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Honor X8a 195860 70 Lite +74% 340025 CPU 46297 - GPU 51592 - Memory 36222 - UX 60914 - Total score 195860 340025 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 11584 x 8688 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 March 2023 Release date February 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Honor X8a: - Only the "CRT-LX1" model supports NFC.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Honor X8a. But if the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Honor 70 Lite.