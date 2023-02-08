Huawei Honor X8a vs Honor 50 Lite VS Huawei Honor X8a Huawei Honor 50 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8a (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 8, 2023, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8a Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 372 and 305 points Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 20:9 PPI 391 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 430 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.5% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 98.2% Response time - 28.4 ms Contrast - 1163:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X8a n/a Honor 50 Lite 459 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Honor X8a 89.6% Honor 50 Lite 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 4.2 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min) Full charging time - 0:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 11584 x 8688 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Honor X8a n/a Honor 50 Lite 89.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 October 2021 Release date February 2023 November 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X8a. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Lite.