Huawei Honor X8a vs Honor 70 VS Huawei Honor X8a Huawei Honor 70 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8a (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 8, 2023, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8a Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB The phone is 8-months newer Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 196K)

2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 196K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G Plus

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G Plus Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 20:9 PPI 391 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.8% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 61 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X8a n/a Honor 70 763 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor X8a 89.6% Honor 70 +1% 90.8%

Performance Tests of Huawei Honor X8a and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Max. clock 2000 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 642L GPU clock 1000 MHz 500 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Honor X8a 372 Honor 70 +151% 934 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Honor X8a 1307 Honor 70 +115% 2815 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Honor X8a 196189 Honor 70 +178% 546202 CPU 46297 162664 GPU 51592 166021 Memory 36222 87124 UX 60914 129564 Total score 196189 546202 3DMark Wild Life Performance Honor X8a n/a Honor 70 2636 PCMark 3.0 score - 11384 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type - UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time - 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:02 hr Watching video - 14:45 hr Gaming - 04:54 hr Standby - 100 hr General battery life Honor X8a n/a Honor 70 32:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 11584 x 8688 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 122° Lenses 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor X8a n/a Honor 70 115 Video quality Honor X8a n/a Honor 70 129 Generic camera score Honor X8a n/a Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Honor X8a n/a Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 May 2022 Release date February 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 70 is definitely a better buy.