Honor X8a vs Magic 5 Lite VS Honor X8a Honor Magic 5 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Honor X8a (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 8, 2023, against the Honor Magic 5 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Lite 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 195K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 195K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695 AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 690 and 373 points

85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 690 and 373 points Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Honor X8a Price Honor Magic 5 Lite Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 20:9 PPI 391 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X8a n/a Magic 5 Lite 867 nits

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor X8a 89.6% Magic 5 Lite 89.9%

Performance Tests of Honor X8a and Honor Magic 5 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 1000 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Honor X8a 373 Magic 5 Lite +85% 690 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Honor X8a 1313 Magic 5 Lite +47% 1930 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Honor X8a 195860 Magic 5 Lite +106% 403241 CPU 46297 118305 GPU 51592 98784 Memory 36222 69914 UX 60914 113011 Total score 195860 403241 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:39 hr Watching video - 18:34 hr Gaming - 06:05 hr Standby - 137 hr General battery life Honor X8a n/a Magic 5 Lite 40:40 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 11584 x 8688 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Lite from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor X8a n/a Magic 5 Lite 70 Video quality Honor X8a n/a Magic 5 Lite 77 Generic camera score Honor X8a n/a Magic 5 Lite 74

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 February 2023 Release date February 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Honor X8a: - Only the "CRT-LX1" model supports NFC.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Lite is definitely a better buy.