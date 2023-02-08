Honor X8a vs Magic 5 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Honor X8a (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 8, 2023, against the Honor Magic 5 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Lite
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 195K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 690 and 373 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|20:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|89.9%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
373
Magic 5 Lite +85%
690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1313
Magic 5 Lite +47%
1930
|CPU
|46297
|118305
|GPU
|51592
|98784
|Memory
|36222
|69914
|UX
|60914
|113011
|Total score
|195860
|403241
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Magic UI 6.1
|Magic UI 6.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5100 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:13 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:39 hr
|Watching video
|-
|18:34 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:05 hr
|Standby
|-
|137 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|100 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|11584 x 8688
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Lite from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
70
Video quality
77
Generic camera score
74
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Honor X8a:
- Only the "CRT-LX1" model supports NFC.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Lite is definitely a better buy.
