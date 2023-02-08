Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X8a vs Magic 5 Lite – which one to choose?

Honor X8a vs Magic 5 Lite

VS
Honor X8a
Honor Magic 5 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Honor X8a (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 8, 2023, against the Honor Magic 5 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Lite
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 195K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 690 and 373 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X8a
vs
Magic 5 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor X8a
n/a
Magic 5 Lite
867 nits

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor X8a
89.6%
Magic 5 Lite
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Honor X8a and Honor Magic 5 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X8a
373
Magic 5 Lite +85%
690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X8a
1313
Magic 5 Lite +47%
1930
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor X8a
195860
Magic 5 Lite +106%
403241
CPU 46297 118305
GPU 51592 98784
Memory 36222 69914
UX 60914 113011
Total score 195860 403241
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:39 hr
Watching video - 18:34 hr
Gaming - 06:05 hr
Standby - 137 hr
General battery life
Honor X8a
n/a
Magic 5 Lite
40:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 11584 x 8688 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Lite from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 February 2023
Release date February 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Honor X8a:
    - Only the "CRT-LX1" model supports NFC.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

