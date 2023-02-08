Huawei Honor X8a vs Honor X7a VS Huawei Honor X8a Huawei Honor X7a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Honor X8a (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 8, 2023, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8a Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (196K versus 123K)

58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (196K versus 123K) 50% higher pixel density (391 vs 260 PPI)

50% higher pixel density (391 vs 260 PPI) 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 372 and 183 points

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 372 and 183 points Weighs 17 grams less Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.75 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 20:9 PPI 391 ppi 260 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.4%

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Honor X8a +5% 89.6% Honor X7a 85.4%

Performance Tests of Huawei Honor X8a and Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G37 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Honor X8a +103% 372 Honor X7a 183 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Honor X8a +37% 1307 Honor X7a 951 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Honor X8a +58% 196189 Honor X7a 123892 CPU 46297 - GPU 51592 - Memory 36222 - UX 60914 - Total score 196189 123892 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 80 min) Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 11584 x 8688 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced February 2023 January 2023 Release date February 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X8a. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X7a.