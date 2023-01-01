Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X9 vs Honor 50 SE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor X9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 31, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 SE
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 269K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 687 and 377 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X9
vs
Honor 50 SE

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 385 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 166.07 mm (6.54 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.05 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor X9
89.2%
Honor 50 SE
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X9 and Huawei Honor 50 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 1114 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X9
377
Honor 50 SE +82%
687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X9
1492
Honor 50 SE +39%
2070
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor X9
269873
Honor 50 SE +75%
472514
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor X9
441
Honor 50 SE +356%
2009
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 12 FPS
Graphics score 441 2009
PCMark 3.0 score 7428 8642
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (81% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 0:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 June 2021
Release date April 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50 SE. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X9.

