Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor X9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 31, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 269K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 377 points
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X9
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 20:9
PPI 385 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 61 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor X9
n/a
Honor 70
753 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166.07 mm (6.54 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.05 mm (0.32 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor X9
89.2%
Honor 70 +2%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X9 and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 1114 MHz 500 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X9
377
Honor 70 +146%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X9
1492
Honor 70 +87%
2793
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor X9
269873
Honor 70 +99%
538374
CPU - 162664
GPU - 166021
Memory - 87124
UX - 129564
Total score 269873 538374
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor X9
441
Honor 70 +498%
2636
PCMark 3.0 score 7428 11384
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic UI 6.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (81% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:02 hr
Watching video - 14:45 hr
Gaming - 04:54 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life
Honor X9
n/a
Honor 70
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 122°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Honor X9
n/a
Honor 70
115
Video quality
Honor X9
n/a
Honor 70
129
Generic camera score
Honor X9
n/a
Honor 70
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor X9
n/a
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 May 2022
Release date April 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 70 is definitely a better buy.

