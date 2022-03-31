Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor X9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 31, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8 (2022), which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.