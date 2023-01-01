Huawei Honor X9 vs Honor X8a VS Huawei Honor X9 Huawei Honor X8a Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor X9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 31, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (271K versus 196K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.9:9 PPI 385 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build Height 166.07 mm (6.54 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.05 mm (0.32 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Honor X9 89.2% Honor X8a 89.6%

Performance Tests of Huawei Honor X9 and Huawei Honor X8a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1114 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Honor X9 +2% 380 Honor X8a 372 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Honor X9 +15% 1504 Honor X8a 1307 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Honor X9 +38% 271044 Honor X8a 196189 CPU - 46297 GPU - 51592 Memory - 36222 UX - 60914 Total score 271044 196189 3DMark Wild Life Performance Honor X9 441 Honor X8a n/a PCMark 3.0 score 7432 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 66 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (81% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:46 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 100 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 11584 x 8688 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 February 2023 Release date April 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X9. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X8a.