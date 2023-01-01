Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X9 vs Honor X8a – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor X9 vs Honor X8a

Хуавей Хонор X9
VS
Хуавей Хонор Х8а
Huawei Honor X9
Huawei Honor X8a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor X9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 31, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (271K versus 196K)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8a
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 10-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X9
vs
Honor X8a

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.9:9
PPI 385 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 166.07 mm (6.54 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.05 mm (0.32 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor X9
89.2%
Honor X8a
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X9 and Huawei Honor X8a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1114 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X9 +2%
380
Honor X8a
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X9 +15%
1504
Honor X8a
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor X9 +38%
271044
Honor X8a
196189
CPU - 46297
GPU - 51592
Memory - 36222
UX - 60914
Total score 271044 196189
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 7432 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Magic UI 4.2 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (81% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 11584 x 8688
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 February 2023
Release date April 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X9. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X8a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Huawei Honor X9
2. Huawei Honor X8 (2022) or Huawei Honor X9
3. Huawei Honor X7 or Huawei Honor X9
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Huawei Honor X8a
5. Huawei Honor X8 (2022) or Huawei Honor X8a
6. Huawei Honor X7 or Huawei Honor X8a
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 or Huawei Honor X8a
8. Oppo Realme 10 or Huawei Honor X8a
9. Huawei Honor X9a or Huawei Honor X8a
10. Huawei Honor X7a or Huawei Honor X8a
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish