Huawei Honor X9 vs Honor X8a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor X9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 31, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (271K versus 196K)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8a
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 10-months newer
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|385 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|89.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|166.07 mm (6.54 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.78 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.05 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|46297
|GPU
|-
|51592
|Memory
|-
|36222
|UX
|-
|60914
|Total score
|271044
|196189
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7432
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Magic UI 4.2
|Magic UI 6.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (81% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:46 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|100 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|11584 x 8688
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|April 2022
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X9. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X8a.
