Honor X9a vs 70 Lite VS Honor X9a Honor 70 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Honor X9a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Honor 70 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X9a 867 nits 70 Lite n/a

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 163.66 mm (6.44 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.13 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.68 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Honor X9a +8% 89.9% 70 Lite 83%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 40 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:13 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 12:51 hr - Watching video 18:34 hr - Gaming 06:11 hr - Standby 137 hr - General battery life Honor X9a 39:53 hr 70 Lite n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 March 2023 Release date January 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor X9a is definitely a better buy.