Huawei Honor X9a vs Honor 50 SE VS Huawei Honor X9a Huawei Honor 50 SE Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor X9a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4000 mAh

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)

Weighs 16 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 SE Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 398K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED LTPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 89.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Honor X9a +1% 89.9% Honor 50 SE 89.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X - Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 4.2

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 40 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (80% in 53 min) Yes (75% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:07 hr 0:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 June 2021 Release date January 2023 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X9a. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 SE.