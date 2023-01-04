Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X9a vs Honor Magic 5 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor X9a vs Magic 5

Хуавей Хонор 9а
VS
Хуавей Хонор Мэджик 5
Huawei Honor X9a
Huawei Honor Magic 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor X9a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 403K)
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 11% higher pixel density (439 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X9a
vs
Honor Magic 5

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1224 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.76:9
PPI 395 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 90.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor X9a
872 nits
Honor Magic 5
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor X9a
89.9%
Honor Magic 5 +1%
90.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X9a and Huawei Honor Magic 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 740
GPU clock 840 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X9a
687
Honor Magic 5 +106%
1415
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X9a
2000
Honor Magic 5 +132%
4637
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor X9a
403715
Honor Magic 5 +151%
1011533
CPU 118305 -
GPU 98784 -
Memory 69914 -
UX 113011 -
Total score 403715 1011533
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1204 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10222 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 7.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 40 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:13 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:51 hr -
Watching video 18:34 hr -
Gaming 06:11 hr -
Standby 137 hr -
General battery life
Honor X9a
39:53 hr
Honor Magic 5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 122°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4096 x 3072
Aperture f/2.5 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2023 February 2023
Release date January 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G or Huawei Honor X9a
2. Huawei Honor 50 Lite or Honor X9a
3. Oppo Reno 8 or Huawei Honor X9a
4. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT or Huawei Honor X9a
5. Huawei Honor X9 or Honor X9a
6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or Huawei Honor Magic 5
7. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Huawei Honor Magic 5
8. Vivo X90 Pro or Huawei Honor Magic 5
9. Xiaomi 13 Pro or Huawei Honor Magic 5
10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus or Huawei Honor Magic 5
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish