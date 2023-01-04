Huawei Honor X9a vs Magic 5 Pro VS Huawei Honor X9a Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor X9a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a Weighs 44 grams less Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1019K versus 403K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1019K versus 403K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X9a 872 nits Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor X9a 89.9% Honor Magic 5 Pro +1% 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 40 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:13 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 12:51 hr - Watching video 18:34 hr - Gaming 06:11 hr - Standby 137 hr - General battery life Honor X9a 39:53 hr Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 122° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.5 - Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor X9a n/a Honor Magic 5 Pro 154 Video quality Honor X9a n/a Honor Magic 5 Pro 144 Generic camera score Honor X9a n/a Honor Magic 5 Pro 152

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2023 February 2023 Release date January 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.