Huawei Honor X9a vs Honor X7

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor X9a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor X7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences
An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a
63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 247K)

52% higher pixel density (395 vs 260 PPI)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate

Has a built-in infrared port

Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7
Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 260 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X9a 872 nits Honor X7 n/a

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 167.59 mm (6.6 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 77.19 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Honor X9a +6% 89.9% Honor X7 84.8%

Performance Tests of Huawei Honor X9a and Huawei Honor X7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610 GPU clock 840 MHz 1114 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Honor X9a +80% 687 Honor X7 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Honor X9a +22% 2000 Honor X7 1634 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Honor X9a +63% 403715 Honor X7 247432 CPU 118305 83118 GPU 98784 37867 Memory 69914 69086 UX 113011 57097 Total score 403715 247432 3DMark Wild Life Performance Honor X9a +171% 1204 Honor X7 444 Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS Graphics score 1204 444 PCMark 3.0 score 10222 7866 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 4.2

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 40 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:13 hr 2:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:51 hr - Watching video 18:34 hr - Gaming 06:11 hr - Standby 137 hr - General battery life Honor X9a 39:53 hr Honor X7 n/a Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 March 2022 Release date January 2023 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X9a is definitely a better buy.