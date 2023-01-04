Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X9a vs Honor X7a – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor X9a vs Honor X7a

Huawei Honor X9a
Huawei Honor X7a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor X9a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 123K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 52% higher pixel density (395 vs 260 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • 3.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 687 and 183 points
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5100 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X9a
vs
Honor X7a

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.75 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 260 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 85.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor X9a
872 nits
Honor X7a
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor X9a +5%
89.9%
Honor X7a
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X9a and Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 840 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X9a +275%
687
Honor X7a
183
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X9a +110%
2000
Honor X7a
951
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor X9a +226%
403715
Honor X7a
123892
CPU 118305 -
GPU 98784 -
Memory 69914 -
UX 113011 -
Total score 403715 123892
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor X9a
1204
Honor X7a
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1204 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10222 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:13 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:51 hr -
Watching video 18:34 hr -
Gaming 06:11 hr -
Standby 137 hr -
General battery life
Honor X9a
39:53 hr
Honor X7a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2023 January 2023
Release date January 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X9a is definitely a better buy.

