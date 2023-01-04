Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X9a vs Honor X8a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor X9a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 196K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 687 and 372 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8a
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X9a
vs
Honor X8a

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor X9a
872 nits
Honor X8a
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor X9a
89.9%
Honor X8a
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X9a and Huawei Honor X8a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 840 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X9a +85%
687
Honor X8a
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X9a +53%
2000
Honor X8a
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor X9a +106%
403715
Honor X8a
196189
CPU 118305 46297
GPU 98784 51592
Memory 69914 36222
UX 113011 60914
Total score 403715 196189
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor X9a
1204
Honor X8a
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1204 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10222 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:13 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:51 hr -
Watching video 18:34 hr -
Gaming 06:11 hr -
Standby 137 hr -
General battery life
Honor X9a
39:53 hr
Honor X8a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 11584 x 8688
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2023 February 2023
Release date January 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X9a is definitely a better buy.

