Huawei Honor X9a vs Honor X8a VS Huawei Honor X9a Huawei Honor X8a Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor X9a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 196K)

85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 687 and 372 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8a Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9 PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X9a 872 nits Honor X8a n/a

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Honor X9a 89.9% Honor X8a 89.6%

Performance Tests of Huawei Honor X9a and Huawei Honor X8a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 840 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Honor X9a +85% 687 Honor X8a 372 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Honor X9a +53% 2000 Honor X8a 1307 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Honor X9a +106% 403715 Honor X8a 196189 CPU 118305 46297 GPU 98784 51592 Memory 69914 36222 UX 113011 60914 Total score 403715 196189 3DMark Wild Life Performance Honor X9a 1204 Honor X8a n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1204 - PCMark 3.0 score 10222 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 40 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:13 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 12:51 hr - Watching video 18:34 hr - Gaming 06:11 hr - Standby 137 hr - General battery life Honor X9a 39:53 hr Honor X8a n/a Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 100 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 11584 x 8688 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 February 2023 Release date January 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X9a is definitely a better buy.