Huawei Honor X9a vs Honor X9 VS Huawei Honor X9a Huawei Honor X9 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor X9a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor X9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (398K versus 269K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9 PPI 395 ppi 385 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 89.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 166.07 mm (6.54 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.05 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Honor X9a +1% 89.9% Honor X9 89.2%

Performance Tests of Huawei Honor X9a and Huawei Honor X9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610 GPU clock 840 MHz 1114 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Honor X9a +76% 663 Honor X9 377 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Honor X9a +29% 1921 Honor X9 1492 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Honor X9a +48% 398086 Honor X9 269873 CPU 118305 - GPU 98784 - Memory 69914 - UX 113011 - Total score 398086 269873 3DMark Wild Life Performance Honor X9a n/a Honor X9 441 PCMark 3.0 score - 7428 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 4.2

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 40 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (80% in 53 min) Yes (81% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:07 hr 0:46 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 March 2022 Release date January 2023 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X9a is definitely a better buy.