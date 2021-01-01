Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 10 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.9-inch Huawei Mate 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on October 1, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (87 vs 74 hours)
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 159K)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (625 against 499 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 15% higher pixel density (498 vs 432 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.9:9
PPI 498 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.22% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 37.2 ms -
Contrast 2514:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 10 +25%
625 nits
Honor 10
499 nits
Design and build

Height 150.5 mm (5.93 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Pink White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 10 +3%
82.22%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 850 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 10
n/a
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 10
n/a
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 10
210455
Honor 10
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 10 +45%
231148
Honor 10
159477
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9.1
OS size 12.1 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 10 +6%
12:17 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 10
10:21 hr
Honor 10 +11%
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 10 +15%
24:36 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 10
83.2 dB
Honor 10 +1%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2017 April 2018
Release date November 2017 April 2018
Launch price ~ 555 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 10. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.

