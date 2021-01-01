Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 640 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3110 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 25% higher pixel density (409 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 163K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (644 against 452 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|79%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|99.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|24.2 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|871:1
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
iPhone 11 +298%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1284
iPhone 11 +167%
3425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
146632
iPhone 11 +208%
452283
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
163179
iPhone 11 +221%
524428
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|-
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:36 hr
iPhone 11 +14%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:48 hr
iPhone 11 +48%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Lite +38%
24:12 hr
17:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2018
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 285 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.46 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.13 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
