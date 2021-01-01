Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Lite vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Apple iPhone 11

Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 640 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3110 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 25% higher pixel density (409 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 163K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (644 against 452 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Lite
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 24.2 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 871:1 999:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
iPhone 11 +42%
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 Lite +4%
82%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20 Lite
329
iPhone 11 +298%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Lite
1284
iPhone 11 +167%
3425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 Lite
146632
iPhone 11 +208%
452283
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Lite
163179
iPhone 11 +221%
524428
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
iPhone 11 +14%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
iPhone 11 +48%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Lite +38%
24:12 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Lite +1%
84.1 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2018 September 2019
Release date September 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 285 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Mate 20 Lite or Redmi Note 7
2. Mate 20 Lite or P30 Lite
3. Mate 20 Lite or Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Mate 20 Lite or Galaxy A30s
5. Mate 20 Lite or P40 Lite
6. iPhone 11 or Galaxy S10
7. iPhone 11 or Galaxy A51
8. iPhone 11 or iPhone XR
9. iPhone 11 or Huawei P30
10. iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish