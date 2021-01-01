Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Lite vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Comes with 1092 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 2658 mAh
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (97 vs 72 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (342K versus 163K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (658 against 452 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 409 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Lite
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 82.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 98.8%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 24.2 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 871:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
iPhone XS +46%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 Lite
82%
iPhone XS +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20 Lite
329
iPhone XS +236%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Lite
1284
iPhone XS +119%
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 Lite
146632
iPhone XS +162%
384156
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Lite
163179
iPhone XS +110%
342040
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 14 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Lite +31%
13:36 hr
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Lite +11%
12:48 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Lite +71%
24:12 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB
iPhone XS +4%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2018 September 2018
Release date September 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 285 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.

