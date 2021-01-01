Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Lite vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 161K)
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (683 against 460 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Lite
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 96.9%
PWM Not detected 250 Hz
Response time 24.2 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast 871:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Lite
460 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +48%
683 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 Lite
82%
Pixel 4a 5G +3%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 620
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20 Lite
334
Pixel 4a 5G +75%
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Lite
1291
Pixel 4a 5G +38%
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Lite
161957
Pixel 4a 5G +63%
264263
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM EMUI 10 Stock Android
OS size 14 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +8%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2018 September 2020
Release date September 2018 November 2020
Launch price ~ 285 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs P30 Lite
3. Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A30s
5. Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs P40 Lite
6. Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Apple iPhone 11
7. Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S21
8. Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
9. Google Pixel 4a 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
10. Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 4a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish