Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.