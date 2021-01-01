Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (97 vs 89 hours)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3400 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (163K versus 129K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Lite
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 98.6%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 24.2 ms 38.2 ms
Contrast 871:1 805:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Lite +4%
452 nits
Honor 10 Lite
433 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 Lite
82%
Honor 10 Lite +1%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 Lite +7%
146632
Honor 10 Lite
137136
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Lite +26%
163179
Honor 10 Lite
129609
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9
OS size 14 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Lite +29%
13:36 hr
Honor 10 Lite
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Lite +12%
12:48 hr
Honor 10 Lite
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr
Honor 10 Lite +17%
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB
Honor 10 Lite +2%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2018 November 2018
Release date September 2018 February 2019
Launch price ~ 285 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is definitely a better buy.

