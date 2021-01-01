Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 10i

Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10i
Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Huawei Honor 10i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (452 against 374 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Lite
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 24.2 ms -
Contrast 871:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Lite +21%
452 nits
Honor 10i
374 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 Lite
82%
Honor 10i +1%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20 Lite +1%
329
Honor 10i
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Lite
1284
Honor 10i +4%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 Lite +10%
146632
Honor 10i
133319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Lite +5%
163179
Honor 10i
154782
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9.1
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr
Honor 10i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB
Honor 10i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2018 March 2019
Release date September 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 285 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and connectivity.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs P30 Lite
3. Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
5. Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 8X
6. Huawei Honor 10i vs P30 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 10i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
8. Huawei Honor 10i vs Samsung Galaxy A31
9. Huawei Honor 10i vs Honor 9X
10. Huawei Honor 10i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish