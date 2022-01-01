Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 50 Lite

Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 302 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3750 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Lite
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 98.2%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 24.2 ms 28.4 ms
Contrast 871:1 1163:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Lite +1%
456 nits
Honor 50 Lite
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 Lite
82%
Honor 50 Lite +9%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 MP4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Lite +7%
1303
Honor 50 Lite
1220
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 20 Lite
195515
Honor 50 Lite +7%
208831
CPU 69090 65559
GPU 30872 40467
Memory 35650 46049
UX 60767 57345
Total score 195515 208831
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 564 382
PCMark 3.0 score 7549 6030
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM EMUI 10 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 14 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:58 hr -
Watching video 10:03 hr -
Gaming 03:57 hr -
Standby 84 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB
Honor 50 Lite +6%
89.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2018 October 2021
Release date September 2018 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite
2. Huawei P30 Lite vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
4. Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
5. Oppo Realme 8 vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
6. Oppo Realme 8i vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 20 vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish