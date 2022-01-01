Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 50 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- Weighs 18 grams less
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 302 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
- Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3750 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|89.5%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|98.2%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|24.2 ms
|28.4 ms
|Contrast
|871:1
|1163:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20 Lite +10%
332
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Lite +7%
1303
1220
|CPU
|69090
|65559
|GPU
|30872
|40467
|Memory
|35650
|46049
|UX
|60767
|57345
|Total score
|195515
|208831
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|564
|382
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7549
|6030
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|14 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|0:45 hr
|Web browsing
|09:58 hr
|-
|Watching video
|10:03 hr
|-
|Gaming
|03:57 hr
|-
|Standby
|84 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|20 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2018
|October 2021
|Release date
|September 2018
|November 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.46 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.13 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 Lite is definitely a better buy.
