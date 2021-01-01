Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 8A

Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А
Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
  • Comes with 730 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3020 mAh
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (163K versus 107K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (540 against 452 nits)
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Lite
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 98.1%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 24.2 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 871:1 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
Honor 8A +19%
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 Lite +3%
82%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20 Lite +87%
329
Honor 8A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Lite +44%
1284
Honor 8A
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 Lite +71%
146632
Honor 8A
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Lite +52%
163179
Honor 8A
107043
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9
OS size 14 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr
Honor 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB
Honor 8A +6%
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2018 January 2019
Release date September 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 285 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is definitely a better buy.

