Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 8X
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (163K versus 138K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|84%
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|99.5%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|24.2 ms
|39.6 ms
|Contrast
|871:1
|880:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Honor 8X +1%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1284
Honor 8X +4%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 Lite +8%
146632
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Lite +18%
163179
138488
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|14 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Lite +19%
13:36 hr
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Lite +3%
12:48 hr
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
24:12 hr
Honor 8X +34%
32:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|September 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 285 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.46 W/kg
|0.81 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.13 W/kg
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity.
