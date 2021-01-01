Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 9 Lite

Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 5.88% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (621 against 452 nits)
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Lite
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 409 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 76.12%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 24.2 ms 29 ms
Contrast 871:1 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
Honor 9 Lite +37%
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 Lite +8%
82%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 Lite +96%
146632
Honor 9 Lite
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9
OS size 14 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB
Honor 9 Lite +2%
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2018 December 2017
Release date September 2018 February 2018
Launch price ~ 285 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
