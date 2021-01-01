Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 9 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 5.88% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (621 against 452 nits)
- Weighs 23 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
50
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specifications
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.65 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|76.12%
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|24.2 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|871:1
|1529:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 Lite +96%
146632
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
163179
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|14 GB
|9.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
24:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|20 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|28 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2018
|December 2017
|Release date
|September 2018
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 285 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.46 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.13 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is definitely a better buy.
