Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.