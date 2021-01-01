Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 9X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 24.8 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Lite
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 24.2 ms 29 ms
Contrast 871:1 969:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Lite
458 nits
Honor 9X +1%
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mate 20 Lite
82%
Honor 9X +3%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20 Lite +1%
330
Honor 9X
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Lite
1287
Honor 9X +6%
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Lite +3%
162652
Honor 9X
157989

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10
OS size 14 GB 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Lite +8%
13:36 hr
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Lite +4%
12:48 hr
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr
Honor 9X +17%
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Lite +7%
83.6 dB
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2018 July 2019
Release date September 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 285 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. It has a better performance, camera, connectivity, and sound.

