Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 9X Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 9X Lite

Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
Huawei Mate 20 Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Лайт
Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (462 against 422 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Lite
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 98.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 24.2 ms 27 ms
Contrast 871:1 565:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Lite +9%
462 nits
Honor 9X Lite
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 Lite
82%
Honor 9X Lite +3%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Lite
1323
Honor 9X Lite +2%
1345
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Lite
163666
Honor 9X Lite +3%
168426

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9.1
OS size 14 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Lite +6%
84.4 dB
Honor 9X Lite
79.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2018 April 2020
Release date September 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 285 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Huawei P30 Lite
3. Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A30s
5. Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Huawei P40 Lite
6. Huawei Honor 9X Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Huawei Honor 9X Lite and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
8. Huawei Honor 9X Lite and Huawei Honor 9X
9. Huawei Honor 9X Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
10. Huawei Honor 9X Lite and Huawei Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish