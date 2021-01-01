Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Honor 9X Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (462 against 422 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|84.4%
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|98.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|24.2 ms
|27 ms
|Contrast
|871:1
|565:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
336
Honor 9X Lite +2%
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1323
Honor 9X Lite +2%
1345
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
163666
Honor 9X Lite +3%
168426
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|14 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
24:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|20 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2018
|April 2020
|Release date
|September 2018
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 285 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.46 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.13 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X Lite.
