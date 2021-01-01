Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Mate 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Shows 11% longer battery life (97 vs 87 hours)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Weighs 14 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 10
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 163K)
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (625 against 452 nits)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 22% higher pixel density (498 vs 409 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|498 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|82.22%
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|24.2 ms
|37.2 ms
|Contrast
|871:1
|2514:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
146632
Mate 10 +44%
210455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
163179
Mate 10 +42%
231148
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|14 GB
|12.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Lite +10%
13:36 hr
12:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Lite +22%
12:48 hr
10:21 hr
Talk (3G)
24:12 hr
Mate 10 +1%
24:36 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|October 2017
|Release date
|September 2018
|November 2017
|Launch price
|~ 285 USD
|~ 555 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.46 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.13 W/kg
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 10. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 Lite.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2