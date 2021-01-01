Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Lite vs Mate 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 Lite vs Mate 10

Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Мейт 10
Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Huawei Mate 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Mate 20 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on August 31, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (97 vs 87 hours)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Weighs 14 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 163K)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (625 against 452 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 22% higher pixel density (498 vs 409 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Lite
vs
Mate 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 409 ppi 498 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 82.22%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 24.2 ms 37.2 ms
Contrast 871:1 2514:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
Mate 10 +38%
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 Lite
82%
Mate 10
82.22%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Lite and Huawei Mate 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 Lite
146632
Mate 10 +44%
210455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Lite
163179
Mate 10 +42%
231148
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10
OS size 14 GB 12.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Lite +10%
13:36 hr
Mate 10
12:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Lite +22%
12:48 hr
Mate 10
10:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr
Mate 10 +1%
24:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Lite +1%
84.1 dB
Mate 10
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2018 October 2017
Release date September 2018 November 2017
Launch price ~ 285 USD ~ 555 USD
SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 10. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

