Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Хуавей Мейт 20 Про
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про Макс
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Mate 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 17% higher pixel density (538 vs 458 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (102 vs 85 hours)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 382K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (812 against 645 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Pro
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 538 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.14% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 99.6%
PWM 245 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Pro
645 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +26%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Mate 20 Pro +5%
88.14%
iPhone 11 Pro Max
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Pro
382572
iPhone 11 Pro Max +44%
549189

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10.1 -
OS size 15.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Pro
13:57 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +11%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Pro
15:22 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +27%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Pro +35%
28:43 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max
21:03 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (103rd and 60th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Pro
77.5 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max +10%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2019
Release date November 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 972 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro or Huawei Mate 20 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Huawei Mate 20 Pro
3. Apple iPhone XS or Huawei Mate 20 Pro
4. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Mate 20 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Huawei Mate 20 Pro
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
10. Apple iPhone XS Max or 11 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish