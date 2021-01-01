Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Mate 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Comes with 1385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2815 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 17% higher pixel density (538 vs 460 PPI)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 382K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
66
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|538 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen to body ratio
|88.14%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|99.4%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|226 Hz
|Response time
|4 ms
|16 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
688
iPhone 12 +130%
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2416
iPhone 12 +67%
4032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
382572
iPhone 12 +51%
577345
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|-
|OS size
|15.2 GB
|7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Pro +9%
13:57 hr
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Pro +17%
15:22 hr
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Pro +48%
28:43 hr
19:27 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
iPhone 12 +16%
132
Video quality
97
iPhone 12 +15%
112
Generic camera score
109
iPhone 12 +12%
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|22
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2018
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 972 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.
