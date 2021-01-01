Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Pro vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12

Хуавей Мейт 20 Про
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон 12
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Mate 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2815 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 17% higher pixel density (538 vs 460 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 382K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Pro
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 538 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 88.14% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 99.4%
PWM 245 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 4 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Pro +3%
645 nits
iPhone 12
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Mate 20 Pro +2%
88.14%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20 Pro
688
iPhone 12 +130%
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Pro
2416
iPhone 12 +67%
4032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Pro
382572
iPhone 12 +51%
577345

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10.1 -
OS size 15.2 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Pro +9%
13:57 hr
iPhone 12
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Pro +17%
15:22 hr
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Pro +48%
28:43 hr
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 20 Pro
114
iPhone 12 +16%
132
Video quality
Mate 20 Pro
97
iPhone 12 +15%
112
Generic camera score
Mate 20 Pro
109
iPhone 12 +12%
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 22
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Pro
77.5 dB
iPhone 12 +3%
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 October 2020
Release date November 2018 October 2020
Launch price ~ 972 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.

