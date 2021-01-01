Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Pro vs Pixel 3 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Google Pixel 3

Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Google Pixel 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Mate 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1285 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2915 mAh
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (85 vs 69 hours)
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 236K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (646 against 424 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.27% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 23% higher pixel density (538 vs 439 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Pro
vs
Pixel 3

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 538 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.14% 78.87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 99.6%
PWM 245 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Pro +52%
646 nits
Pixel 3
424 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 Pro +12%
88.14%
Pixel 3
78.87%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 630
GPU clock 720 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20 Pro +34%
681
Pixel 3
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Pro +23%
2442
Pixel 3
1987
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 Pro +53%
269860
Pixel 3
176455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Pro +43%
337948
Pixel 3
236309
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (163rd and 293rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1 Stock Android
OS size 15.2 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2915 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Pro +34%
13:57 hr
Pixel 3
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Pro +38%
15:22 hr
Pixel 3
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Pro +23%
28:43 hr
Pixel 3
23:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/1.8
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 20 Pro +11%
114
Pixel 3
103
Video quality
Mate 20 Pro
97
Pixel 3 +1%
98
Generic camera score
Mate 20 Pro +8%
109
Pixel 3
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Pro
77.7 dB
Pixel 3 +9%
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 October 2018
Release date November 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 972 USD ~ 725 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

