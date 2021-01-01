Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Pro vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Honor 10i

VS
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Huawei Honor 10i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Mate 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 154K)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
  • Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (646 against 374 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 30% higher pixel density (538 vs 415 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Pro
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 538 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.14% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Pro +73%
646 nits
Honor 10i
374 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 Pro +6%
88.14%
Honor 10i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G51
GPU clock 720 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20 Pro +108%
681
Honor 10i
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Pro +83%
2442
Honor 10i
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 Pro +102%
269860
Honor 10i
133319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Pro +118%
337948
Honor 10i
154782
Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 15.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 40 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Pro
13:57 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Pro
15:22 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Pro
28:43 hr
Honor 10i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Pro
77.7 dB
Honor 10i
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 March 2019
Release date November 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 972 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

