Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Honor 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Mate 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 31% higher pixel density (538 vs 412 PPI)
- Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (645 against 452 nits)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
- Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3750 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
- Weighs 15 grams less
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|538 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|88.14%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|98.6%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4 ms
|35.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|875:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
|Width
|72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
688
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2416
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Pro +1%
382572
377088
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (101st and 103rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|Magic 3.1
|OS size
|15.2 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:57 hr
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Pro +8%
15:22 hr
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
28:43 hr
Honor 20 +13%
32:20 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (103rd and 104th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|21
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|May 2019
|Release date
|November 2018
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 972 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|0.84 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It has a better display, battery life, camera, design, and sound.
