Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Pro vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Honor 20 Pro

Хуавей Мейт 20 Про
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20 Про
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Mate 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 31% higher pixel density (538 vs 412 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (645 against 483 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (104 vs 85 hours)
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Pro
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 538 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.14% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 100%
PWM 245 Hz 333 Hz
Response time 4 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Pro +34%
645 nits
Honor 20 Pro
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mate 20 Pro +5%
88.14%
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Pro
2416
Honor 20 Pro +5%
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Pro
382572
Honor 20 Pro +4%
399245
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (101st and 88th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1 Magic 3.1
OS size 15.2 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Pro
13:57 hr
Honor 20 Pro +11%
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Pro +1%
15:22 hr
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Pro
28:43 hr
Honor 20 Pro +3%
29:18 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (103rd and 70th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Pro
77.5 dB
Honor 20 Pro +9%
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 May 2019
Release date November 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 972 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It has a better display, design, and sound.

