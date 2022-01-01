Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Pro vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Mate 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 45 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 36% higher pixel density (538 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (32:36 vs 28:16 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4200 mAh
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 478K)
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (751 against 651 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Pro
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 538 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 660 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.14% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 99.6%
PWM 245 Hz 61 Hz
Response time 4 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mate 20 Pro
651 nits
Honor 70 +15%
751 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 Pro
88.14%
Honor 70 +3%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 720 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20 Pro
684
Honor 70 +35%
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Pro
2443
Honor 70 +14%
2795
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 20 Pro
478943
Honor 70 +12%
538346
CPU 140916 162664
GPU 143456 166021
Memory 83772 87124
UX 115457 129564
Total score 478943 538346
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mate 20 Pro
2480
Honor 70 +6%
2633
Stability 48% -
Graphics test 14 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 2480 2633
PCMark 3.0 score 8543 11384
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12
ROM EMUI 10.1 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 15.2 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 40 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:49 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 12:05 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 04:45 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 95 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Mate 20 Pro
28:16 hr
Honor 70 +15%
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8768 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 122°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 20 Pro
114
Honor 70 +1%
115
Video quality
Mate 20 Pro
97
Honor 70 +33%
129
Generic camera score
Mate 20 Pro
109
Honor 70 +6%
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Pro
77.7 dB
Honor 70 +4%
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 May 2022
Release date November 2018 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 70 is definitely a better buy.

