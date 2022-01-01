Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Mate 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 45 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.