Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Mate 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor Note 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 52% higher pixel density (538 vs 355 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (646 against 587 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6.39% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 12.7 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4900 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Pro
vs
Honor Note 10

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 538 ppi 355 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.14% 81.75%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Pro +10%
646 nits
Honor Note 10
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 177 mm (6.97 inches)
Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) 85 mm (3.35 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 Pro +8%
88.14%
Honor Note 10
81.75%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Honor Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 720 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 Pro +31%
269860
Honor Note 10
205969
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 8.2
OS size 15.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4900 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Pro
13:57 hr
Honor Note 10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Pro
15:22 hr
Honor Note 10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Pro
28:43 hr
Honor Note 10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 July 2018
Release date November 2018 August 2019
Launch price ~ 972 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

