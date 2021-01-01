Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Mate 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor View 20, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.