Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 Pro vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Mate 20

Хуавей Мейт 20 Про
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20
Huawei Mate 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Mate 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 41% higher pixel density (538 vs 381 PPI)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (92 vs 85 hours)
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (764 against 645 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20 Pro
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 538 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 88.14% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 97.4%
PWM 245 Hz 14880 Hz
Response time 4 ms 16.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2172:1
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 Pro
645 nits
Mate 20 +18%
764 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mate 20 Pro
88.14%
Mate 20
88%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20 Pro +6%
688
Mate 20
649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Pro +8%
2416
Mate 20
2232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 Pro +6%
382572
Mate 20
360289
AnTuTu Phone Scores (101st and 109th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 15.2 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 Pro
13:57 hr
Mate 20 +43%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 Pro +6%
15:22 hr
Mate 20
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Pro +26%
28:43 hr
Mate 20
22:50 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (103rd and 55th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20 Pro
77.5 dB
Mate 20 +1%
78 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 October 2018
Release date November 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 972 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It has a better display, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (55.6%)
4 (44.4%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
3. Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9
4. Huawei Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro
5. Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Nova 5T
6. Huawei Mate 20 and P30 Lite
7. Huawei Mate 20 and Xiaomi Mi 9
8. Huawei Mate 20 and P30 Pro
9. Huawei Mate 20 and Honor 20 Pro
10. Huawei Mate 20 and P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish