Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Mate 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Mate 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 41% higher pixel density (538 vs 381 PPI)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
- Shows 8% longer battery life (92 vs 85 hours)
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (764 against 645 nits)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|538 ppi
|381 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|88.14%
|88%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|97.4%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|14880 Hz
|Response time
|4 ms
|16.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2172:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
688
649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20 Pro +8%
2416
2232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
382572
360289
AnTuTu Phone Scores (101st and 109th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|15.2 GB
|14.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:57 hr
Mate 20 +43%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:22 hr
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 Pro +26%
28:43 hr
22:50 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (103rd and 55th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|21
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 972 USD
|~ 722 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It has a better display, camera, design, and sound.
