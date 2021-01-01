Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Mate 20 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.