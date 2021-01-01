Huawei Mate 20 vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
- Comes with 890 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3110 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (767 against 644 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 9% more screen real estate
- 17% higher pixel density (381 vs 326 PPI)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 374K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- The phone is 11-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|381 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88%
|79%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|99.8%
|PWM
|14880 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|16.6 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|2172:1
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|-
|OS size
|14.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|-
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2019
|Release date
|November 2018
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 722 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.44 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
