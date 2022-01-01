Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 773 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (804K versus 439K)
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (36:13 vs 31:15 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • 21% higher pixel density (460 vs 381 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 381 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 129%
PWM 14880 Hz 609 Hz
Response time 16.6 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast 2172:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 20
773 nits
iPhone 13 +3%
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 +2%
88%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20
649
iPhone 13 +165%
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20
2236
iPhone 13 +107%
4626
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate 20
439407
iPhone 13 +83%
804149
CPU 143099 219838
GPU 138652 329364
Memory 58198 121868
UX 100322 133943
Total score 439407 804149
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mate 20
2474
iPhone 13 +256%
8810
Stability 49% 79%
Graphics test 14 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 2474 8810
PCMark 3.0 score 8463 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM EMUI 10.1 15.4
OS size 14.9 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:52 hr 13:11 hr
Watching video 12:27 hr 14:33 hr
Gaming 05:32 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 90 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Mate 20
31:15 hr
iPhone 13 +16%
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 20
n/a
iPhone 13
138
Video quality
Mate 20
n/a
iPhone 13
117
Generic camera score
Mate 20
n/a
iPhone 13
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20
78.4 dB
iPhone 13 +6%
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2021
Release date November 2018 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.44 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

