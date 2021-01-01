Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate 20 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate 20 vs Apple iPhone X

Хуавей Мейт 20
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Huawei Mate 20
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.53-inch Huawei Mate 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on October 16, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Comes with 1284 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 251K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (92 vs 74 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (767 against 665 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 20% higher pixel density (458 vs 381 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 642 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate 20
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.53 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 381 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 99.3%
PWM 14880 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 16.6 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast 2172:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mate 20 +15%
767 nits
iPhone X
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate 20 +6%
88%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate 20 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate 20
642
iPhone X +45%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate 20
2218
iPhone X +8%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mate 20 +10%
272049
iPhone X
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mate 20 +49%
374032
iPhone X
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 10.1 -
OS size 14.9 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mate 20 +110%
19:42 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mate 20 +19%
14:38 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Mate 20 +18%
22:50 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mate 20
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Mate 20
n/a
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
Mate 20
n/a
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mate 20
78.4 dB
iPhone X +9%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2017
Release date November 2018 November 2017
Launch price ~ 722 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.44 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 vs Huawei Mate 20
2. Huawei P30 vs Mate 20
3. Huawei Honor 20 vs Mate 20
4. Huawei Nova 5T vs Mate 20
5. Huawei P40 vs Mate 20
6. Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone X
7. Apple iPhone XS vs iPhone X
8. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Apple iPhone X
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone X
10. Huawei P40 vs Apple iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish